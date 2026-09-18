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DUSU polls: 36% turnout as ABVP, NSUI battle for key posts

Fri, 18 September 2026
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A 36-percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Friday, with the ABVP and the NSUI squared off in a keen contest and the AISA-SFI alliance also in the fray.

Months after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, accountability and student concerns featured in conversations around the DUSU polls, with voters saying they are looking more closely at what different student groups represent and the issues they seek to raise.

Polling for the morning shift began at 8:30 am and concluded at 3 pm, while voting at evening colleges continued till 7:30 pm.

The DUSU election witnessed a closely-watched contest among the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI alliance for the four central panel posts -- president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

The ABVP alleged that an NSUI worker was caught distributing an incorrect ABVP panel number shortly before voting, while NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar alleged that a former national secretary of the organisation was detained by police without any reason during the student union election. -- PTI

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