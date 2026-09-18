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Dhaka reviewing 101 bilateral pacts? Govt says...

Fri, 18 September 2026
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19:01
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman/File image
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman/File image
India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests, the ministry of external affairs stated on Friday, responding to reports that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led administration in Dhaka is reviewing 101 bilateral agreements signed under the previous Awami League government.

Addressing an ANI query during a bi-weekly press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that while New Delhi has seen media reports regarding the pacts, no official communication has been received from Dhaka.

"We also have seen some media reports on this matter, but nothing has been conveyed to us officially. Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests," Jaiswal said.

Following the exit of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, Bangladesh is led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which exerts significant political influence; it operates alongside student movements and an interim cabinet rather than leading a fully formed elected government.

As per reports, the administration is auditing around 101 bilateral agreements and MoUs signed during Hasina's 15-year rule.

Bangladesh officials said the review is aimed at ensuring that non-binding MoUs and infrastructure terms align with Bangladesh's national interests. However, no blanket cancellations have been ordered, with each project being assessed on a case-by-case basis. -- ANI

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