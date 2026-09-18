Chandrasekaran's Extension Lifts Tata Stocks, But Not TCS

10:27

Natarajan Chandrasekaran will get another five years as executive chairman of Tata Sons, but the stock market's reaction to his continuation was muted at the group's flagship information technology (company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).



The Tata group's listed companies added Rs 20,286 crore in market value on Thursday, but TCS, the largest company in the Tata stable and the one Chandrasekaran once ran, gave up an intraday rally and closed almost flat.



TCS opened lower at Rs 2,171 and touched a high of Rs 2,236, up 3.36 per cent, but closed at Rs 2,190, or just 0.05 per cent higher than its previous close. The optimism at the beginning of the day did not last through the close.



On August 12, the market capitalisation of Tata group firms fell by Rs 68,000 crore after it was announced that Chandrasekaran would step down when his tenure ends in 2027.



While the market welcomed Chandrasekaran's continuation, TCS continues to face several headwinds. Geopolitical events, high bond yields, and advances in AI are weighing on the stock. The stock is down 30 per cent year-to-date.



"Given the differences in the views between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, we can expect a delay in the plans of the Tata group. This could be especially true in cases requiring huge capital expenditure and the consent of Tata Trusts," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.



"Having said that, the outcome, the continuation of Chandra, suggests relief for both groups -- Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji -- with a plan to proceed with the future listing of Tata Sons, leading to unlocking of value for shareholders."



-- Pravin Palande, Business Standard