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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 383 artificial ponds at 278 locations in the city for eco-friendly immersion of idols during the ongoing Ganesh festival, it said on Friday.



The civic body has also deployed 25,000 personnel for looking after immersion arrangements in the city.



The 12-day Ganesh festival began on September 14 and will conclude on September 25. Immersion of most community Ganapati idols will take place on the last day, though immersion of household idols started from the second day of the festival.



In a release issued on Friday, the BMC said that it has made necessary arrangements at 67 natural immersion sites, including 44 beaches and jetties and 23 natural lakes, for idols more than six feet in height.



As many as 1,194 steel plates have been laid on sand on seashores. Twenty-three German rafts, 34 cranes, 85 ambulances and 10 motorboats have been kept ready at Chowpatties or beaches.



The civic body has deployed 1,132 lifeguards, besides setting up 498 nirmalya kalash and 326 nirmalya dumpers for the collection of puja material waste. There are 228 control rooms and 75 observation towers to keep a watch on crowds.



As per the Bombay high court's August 20, 2026 directions, idols up to six feet in height are required to be immersed in artificial ponds, the civic body said. -- PTI