Bhutan plans anti-drug campaign modelled on Keralam's Operation Toofan

19:49

Bhutan plans to launch a major anti-drug campaign modelled on Keralam's Operation Toofan, which targets drug trafficking networks, the state government said on Friday.



Bhutan Home Minister Lungten Dorji conveyed the plan during a telephonic conversation with Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, according to a statement.



Dorji appreciated the activities under Operation Toofan-The Narco Hunt, launched by the state Home department to curb the drug menace, and said Bhutan was preparing to undertake a similar campaign against drug trafficking, it said.



The Bhutan minister recalled the time when several Keralites worked as teachers in Bhutan and shared his own experience of being taught by Malayali teachers, the statement said.



Dorji said he would soon visit Keralam to study the implementation of Operation Toofan and invited Chennithala to visit Bhutan, it added. -- PTI