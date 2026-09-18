Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bengal SIR: Over 37 lakh appeals against electoral roll changes pending

Fri, 18 September 2026
Share:
12:44
image
More than 37 lakh appeals against deletion or inclusion of names in West Bengal's electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision remain pending, the Election Commission has told the Supreme Court.

The poll panel, in its response affidavit, said the apex court-appointed tribunals have disposed of only about 1.02 lakh of the 38.20 lakh appeals filed so far.

On July 17, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana entertained a plea filed by Prasenjit Bose, chairperson of the SIR committee of the West Bengal Congress, on the issue.

The bench had sought the poll panel's response on the plea, which sought disclosure of Assembly constituency-wise data of claims and objections filed by the voters deleted during the SIR exercise.

The poll panel, in its affidavit, said that 38,20,683 appeals had been filed against orders relating to the SIR of electoral rolls. Of these, 1,02,231 appeals had been disposed of, leaving 37,18,452 pending, it added.

The affidavit, however, did not provide a break-up of the appeals filed by electors whose names were deleted and those filed against the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sikh truck driver stabbed 17 times in US, recovering
LIVE! Sikh truck driver stabbed 17 times in US, recovering

'India Should Stop Listening To The US'
'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

'If you listen to a rowdy in a class, he will keep on bullying you.''India can say do whatever you want. We will not compromise on anything.'

I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death
I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death

The soil mingled with the blood of 114 soldiers, gathered from the battlefield, has been preserved in a glass bottle in Rezang La.When the frozen bodies of the were recovered, they had their rifles in hand, fingers on the trigger,...

LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Daayra Review
LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Daayra Review

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran come together for the first time in Director Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. Stay tuned as we bring you live reactions, standout moments and everything happening on the big screen as it unfolds.

'We Get 4 Threats From Terrorists Every Month'
'We Get 4 Threats From Terrorists Every Month'

'...in which our names are written with our phone numbers.'