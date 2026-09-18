ABVP sweeps SRCC, Aditi, Bharti college union polls

21:10

File image/Image courtesy ABVP on Facebook

The ABVP on Friday registered a clean sweep at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), winning the president and secretary posts along with both councillor seats, as the RSS-affiliated student organisation won in several college union polls across Delhi University even as voting for the central DUSU panel continued.



According to updates shared by student organisations, ABVP candidates secured all four contested positions at SRCC, one of DU's most prominent commerce colleges, by a large margin. The victory at SRCC was part of a broader sweep by ABVP, which also won all posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bharti College, and secured key positions at several other campuses.



At Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), ABVP swept all six posts, while at Bharti College it won all eight contested positions. The student organisation also claimed the president, vice-president and secretary posts at Keshav Mahavidyalaya, and the president and secretary posts along with two central councillor seats at Shyama Prasad Mukherji College.



In a notable outcome, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) won the president's post at Bhaskaracharya College. Archi, a member of SFI's Delhi state committee, was elected president of the college's student union, marking a significant gain for the Left-backed outfit amid a largely ABVP-dominated trend in the college-level results. -- PTI