Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

ABVP sweeps SRCC, Aditi, Bharti college union polls

Fri, 18 September 2026
Share:
21:10
File image/Image courtesy ABVP on Facebook
File image/Image courtesy ABVP on Facebook
The ABVP on Friday registered a clean sweep at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), winning the president and secretary posts along with both councillor seats, as the RSS-affiliated student organisation won in several college union polls across Delhi University even as voting for the central DUSU panel continued.

According to updates shared by student organisations, ABVP candidates secured all four contested positions at SRCC, one of DU's most prominent commerce colleges, by a large margin. The victory at SRCC was part of a broader sweep by ABVP, which also won all posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bharti College, and secured key positions at several other campuses.

At Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), ABVP swept all six posts, while at Bharti College it won all eight contested positions. The student organisation also claimed the president, vice-president and secretary posts at Keshav Mahavidyalaya, and the president and secretary posts along with two central councillor seats at Shyama Prasad Mukherji College.

In a notable outcome, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) won the president's post at Bhaskaracharya College. Archi, a member of SFI's Delhi state committee, was elected president of the college's student union, marking a significant gain for the Left-backed outfit amid a largely ABVP-dominated trend in the college-level results. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saudi Aramco halts crude supplies to European refiners
LIVE! Saudi Aramco halts crude supplies to European refiners

NEET leaks: SC judges may visit NTA to inspect facilities
NEET leaks: SC judges may visit NTA to inspect facilities

The Supreme Court has indicated that its judges may personally visit the National Testing Agency (NTA) to examine its upgraded facilities aimed at preventing recurring NEET paper leaks. This unusual move underscores the court's emphasis...

HC orders SBI to refund widow's Rs 19.90 lakh FD
HC orders SBI to refund widow's Rs 19.90 lakh FD

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund Rs 19.90 lakh debited from a widow's fixed deposit to recover her deceased husband's personal loan. The court deemed the bank's action an "abominable" breach of...

'We Get 4 Threats From Terrorists Every Month'
'We Get 4 Threats From Terrorists Every Month'

'...in which our names are written with our phone numbers.'

UP shocker: Driver treats patients as doc appears in court
UP shocker: Driver treats patients as doc appears in court

A doctor's driver at Kanshiram Hospital in Kanpur allegedly examined patients and wrote prescriptions while the assigned doctor was in court. A video surfaced, leading to an official inquiry by a three-member committee and the driver's...