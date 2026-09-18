'Aaditya can never be involved in Disha Salian case'

12:09

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray on Friday came out in defence of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, asserting that the latter could never be involved in the Disha Salian death case.



The MNS leader's statement came days after Aaditya claimed he never knew or met Salian and alleged that political opponents were attempting to tarnish his character by deliberately linking his name to the tragedy.



"I don't know how to look at this, but as a brother I can tell you that Aaditya can never be involved in such a thing," Amit, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, told reporters.



The CBI has registered a first information report (FIR) in the Disha Salian death case, naming no accused in compliance with Bombay High Court directives on a petition filed by her father.



Salian, the 28-year-old former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.



The city police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and subsequently claimed, after an inquiry, that it was a case of suicide.



A week later, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.



On September 2, the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death while pulling up the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation raises more questions than answers.



After the CBI's FIR in the case, Aaditya, in a post on X on Wednesday, said that such malicious propaganda with political motives won't deter him from fighting for the truth. -- PTI