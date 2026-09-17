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Want to sell your house quickly? This is the price band people will buy

Thu, 17 September 2026
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Around 46 per cent of prospective homebuyers are likely to purchase properties priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, according to the Colliers Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026.

The report noted that nearly half, or 50 per cent, of prospective homebuyers express willingness to buy a residential property within the next two years. The survey showed that housing sentiment stays firm for 54 per cent of prospective buyers despite macroeconomic headwinds.

"Housing demand continues to demonstrate resilience, with housing sales remaining buoyant throughout 2026," the report stated.

"While buyers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and selective, their willingness to purchase remains largely intact, supported by long-term homeownership aspirations and confidence in the residential market," the report added.

The report pointed out that affordability and pricing remain the primary concern for 31 per cent of prospective buyers. This concern is followed by apprehensions related to job security and income visibility.

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