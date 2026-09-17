US Sanctions Act puts India at risk of 100% tariffs

10:17

A bill passed by the US House of Representatives authorising President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including India, could expose New Delhi to tariffs of up to 100 per cent, think tank GTRI said on Thursday.



However, the actual impact of new tariffs on Indian exports can be assessed only after the US announces the tariff rates, product coverage and implementation timetable, it said.



The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by the US Senate last month, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday, and will now go to Trump to be signed into law.



The law authorises Trump to impose stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to cut their dependence on Russian oil and gas.



The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that the Act also allows the US president to impose additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas.



India and China, both major buyers of Russian crude, are likely targets, it said, adding that the Act puts India at risk of tariffs of up to 100 per cent.



"The new US Act turns sanctions into a trade weapon against India. Washington will now threaten tariffs of up to 100 per cent and then offer a lower rate if New Delhi cuts Russian oil purchases and accepts concessions under a deeply unequal bilateral trade agreement," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.



He cautioned that India should not trade away its energy security for temporary tariff relief. -- PTI