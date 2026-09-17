Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Uddhav denies links to Disha Salian case, warns of legal action

Thu, 17 September 2026
Share:
16:48
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said he would take legal action if the "character assassination" campaign targeting his family over the 2020 Disha Salian death case did not stop.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister spoke on the issue days after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death in response to her father's petition. The Central agency subsequently registered a case without naming any accused.

"We have no connection with this case. Aaditya (Thackeray) has also said so. This issue is not merely about me. Such character assassination can take place with you people too," Thackray said, replying to reporters' questions in Mumbai.

"If such allegations are made continuously, how long one should tolerate it? I am wondering why the names of Modi and Trump are absent in this case," he said on a sarcastic note.

Salian's death was an unfortunate incident but his family had no connection with it, Thackeray reiterated.

"It is politically motivated. We were quiet because an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was probing the case. Those who want to investigate, they can keep investigating. But enough of this pointless character assasination, or else we will initiate legal steps,'' the Sena (UBT) chief said.

On Wednesday, his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray had claimed that he had never met Disha Salian.

"I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt of character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost six years," Aaditya said in a post on X.

Salian, 28, former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'No Muslim officers in HM's WB events': Mahua tells UN body
LIVE! 'No Muslim officers in HM's WB events': Mahua tells UN body

Tata Sons board reappoints Chandra as chairman for five years
Tata Sons board reappoints Chandra as chairman for five years

The Tata Sons board has voted to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman for a third five-year term, a decision influenced by the Reserve Bank of India's rejection of the company's application to surrender its NBFC registration, which...

With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?
With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, underscoring its role in regional security following an attempted drone attack near the holy city of Mecca....

'ISRO's Successes Must Not Be Privatised'
'ISRO's Successes Must Not Be Privatised'

Their message is blunt: Public scientific wealth should not be transferred at what they describe as 'throwaway prices'.capability, recruitment, promotional avenues and the voice of its employees.

Rajasthan civic polls: Cong wins 6 of 9 wards in repolling
Rajasthan civic polls: Cong wins 6 of 9 wards in repolling

The Congress party won six out of nine wards where repolling was conducted across four urban local bodies in Rajasthan, while the BJP secured three. These results finalise the tally for all 10,244 wards, with the BJP holding the overall...