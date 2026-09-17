Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Two abandoned newborns rescued from fields in UP's Balrampur

Thu, 17 September 2026
Share:
20:58
File image/Christian Abella/Pixabay.com
File image/Christian Abella/Pixabay.com
Two newborn babies, including a boy and a girl, were found abandoned in separate fields in Balrampur district on Thursday, the police said.

A day-old baby boy, wrapped in a white cloth, was found in a sugarcane field near Mahadev Jamuni village under Tulsipur police station, following information provided by a local, they said.

A police team rescued the infant and rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Tulsipur, where, after initial treatment, the infant was referred to the Joint Hospital in Balrampur, where he is undergoing treatment.

In a separate incident, a day-old baby girl wrapped in a white cloth was found in a paddy field in Kithura village under Shridattganj police station, the police said.

A police response team rescued the girl and took her to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said police were investigating both cases and assured that action will be taken against those responsible. -- PTI
20:58
File image/Christian Abella/Pixabay.com
File image/Christian Abella/Pixabay.com
Two newborn babies, including a boy and a girl, were found abandoned in separate fields in Balrampur district on Thursday, the police said.

A day-old baby boy, wrapped in a white cloth, was found in a sugarcane field near Mahadev Jamuni village under Tulsipur police station, following information provided by a local, they said.

A police team rescued the infant and rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Tulsipur, where, after initial treatment, the infant was referred to the Joint Hospital in Balrampur, where he is undergoing treatment.

In a separate incident, a day-old baby girl wrapped in a white cloth was found in a paddy field in Kithura village under Shridattganj police station, the police said.

A police response team rescued the girl and took her to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said police were investigating both cases and assured that action will be taken against those responsible. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India vs Afg 3rd T20I Updates: Afghanistan begin with right intent
India vs Afg 3rd T20I Updates: Afghanistan begin with right intent

LIVE! Meghalaya on high alert after series of bomb attacks
LIVE! Meghalaya on high alert after series of bomb attacks

US tariff blitz on Russian oil: How will China strike back?
US tariff blitz on Russian oil: How will China strike back?

China has strongly rejected a US bill that would impose tariffs on countries, including India, for purchasing Russian oil and gas. Beijing views the "Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026" as an act of "long-arm...

SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?
SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

'An instruction came from somebody in Delhi saying, "don't go with the launch".'

2 Jaish terrorists killed in Udhampur operation; one held
2 Jaish terrorists killed in Udhampur operation; one held

Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have been killed in an ongoing joint operation by the Army, police, and CRPF in a remote forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.