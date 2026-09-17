Two abandoned newborns rescued from fields in UP's Balrampur

20:58

File image/Christian Abella/Pixabay.com

Two newborn babies, including a boy and a girl, were found abandoned in separate fields in Balrampur district on Thursday, the police said.



A day-old baby boy, wrapped in a white cloth, was found in a sugarcane field near Mahadev Jamuni village under Tulsipur police station, following information provided by a local, they said.



A police team rescued the infant and rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Tulsipur, where, after initial treatment, the infant was referred to the Joint Hospital in Balrampur, where he is undergoing treatment.



In a separate incident, a day-old baby girl wrapped in a white cloth was found in a paddy field in Kithura village under Shridattganj police station, the police said.



A police response team rescued the girl and took her to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.



Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said police were investigating both cases and assured that action will be taken against those responsible. -- PTI