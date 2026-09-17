Trump plans to sign Russia sanctions bill after Congress nod

23:55

US President Donald Trump plans to sign a sweeping sanctions bill targeting Russia and Iran, a White House official has told ANI, after the legislation cleared both chambers of Congress.



"The President plans to sign the bill," a White House official told ANI, though the official did not specify a timeline for the signing.



The bill, officially named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 262-159, having already cleared the Senate last month. It now heads to the President's desk. The legislation gives Trump discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas, including India and China, though it does not trigger the levies automatically.



The bill arrives at a difficult moment for US-India trade relations. Washington imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods in August, tied explicitly to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, pushing total levies on some Indian exports to 50 percent. -- ANI