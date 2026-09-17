TN CM Vijay returns to Chennai after London tour

09:16

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday wrapping up a six-day official visit to London aimed at drawing global capital and accelerating industrial development across the state.



CM Vijay led a state delegation to the United Kingdom to attract investments into Tamil Nadu.



Embarking on the UK tour on the night of September 10, the chief minister spearheaded a strategic push to position Tamil Nadu as a premier international hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.



Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office said the delegation had signed multiple agreements involving investments worth around Rs 12,300 crore during the visit.



The finalised projects are structured to generate upwards of over 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. -- PTI