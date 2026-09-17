Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets close flat after US Fed rate hike

Thu, 17 September 2026
Share:
16:25
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly flat on Thursday as caution prevailed after the US Federal Reserve increased its interest rates and indicated further tightening in monetary policy.

Giving up intraday gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 21.86 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 74,314.59. During the day, it climbed 341.11 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 74,677.56.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed marginally up 53 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 23,270.60.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Titan, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Maruti and Asian Paints were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'No Muslim officers in HM's WB events': Mahua tells UN body
LIVE! 'No Muslim officers in HM's WB events': Mahua tells UN body

Tata Sons board reappoints Chandra as chairman for five years
Tata Sons board reappoints Chandra as chairman for five years

The Tata Sons board has voted to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman for a third five-year term, a decision influenced by the Reserve Bank of India's rejection of the company's application to surrender its NBFC registration, which...

With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?
With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, underscoring its role in regional security following an attempted drone attack near the holy city of Mecca....

'ISRO's Successes Must Not Be Privatised'
'ISRO's Successes Must Not Be Privatised'

Their message is blunt: Public scientific wealth should not be transferred at what they describe as 'throwaway prices'.capability, recruitment, promotional avenues and the voice of its employees.

Rajasthan civic polls: Cong wins 6 of 9 wards in repolling
Rajasthan civic polls: Cong wins 6 of 9 wards in repolling

The Congress party won six out of nine wards where repolling was conducted across four urban local bodies in Rajasthan, while the BJP secured three. These results finalise the tally for all 10,244 wards, with the BJP holding the overall...