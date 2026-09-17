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Staines murder: Odisha govt rejects Dara Singh's remission plea

Thu, 17 September 2026
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Missionary Graham Staines and his two sons were burnt alive by Dara Singh
Missionary Graham Staines and his two sons were burnt alive by Dara Singh
Graham Staines murder case: The Odisha govt has rejected convict Dara Singh's remission plea. SC grants two weeks to Dara Singh's counsel to file appropriate amendment application. "You take whatever grounds you want to challenge the order rejecting remission plea," the Supreme Court tells Daras Singh's lawyer. 

Yesterday, the State Sentence Review Board of the Odisha government  rejected the plea for premature release of Bajrang Dal activist Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh, serving life imprisonment for the ghastly murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in 1999.

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