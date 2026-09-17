Siddaramaiah's statue installed, removed in Kalaburagi

22:01

Ahead of the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava, the municipal authorities removed a nine-foot tall statue of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah installed near the High Court road intersection in the district headquarter town of Kalaburagi, sources said on Thursday.



According to sources, Siddaramaiah's fans had installed the statue on Wednesday in the city.



It elicited curiosity among the onlookers as they thought it was done by the district authorities.



Later in the night, when the municipal officers got to know about the installation of the statue without any permission, they swung into action and removed it in the presence of police.



The sudden development came on the day Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was in the city to inaugurate the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava to commemorate the end of Nizam of Hyderabad's rule on September 17, 1948.



The CM inaugurated the Utsava on Thursday.



All important roads of the city were flooded with posters, flexes and banners carrying Shivakumar's picture. -- PTI