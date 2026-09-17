Rijiju, Hussain offer prayers at Nizamuddin Dargah on Modi's 76th birthday

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju/ANI Photo

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday visited the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi along with BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and offered prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life and good health on his 76th birthday.



Speaking to ANI after attending the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' event at the dargah, Rijiju said the place holds special significance for him and that he has often visited it to offer prayers.



"We have come to the Nizamuddin Dargah, which is a very special place; today also happens to be the birthday of our country's Prime Minister, Modi-ji. We often come here to offer prayers, and today, we all prayed together for his long life and good health," Rijiju said.



"I have always felt a deep connection with this place, and visiting again today was a truly pleasant experience," he added.



Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Maha Aarti at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. -- ANI