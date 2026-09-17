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Punjab: Farmers' rail blockade disrupts 20 train services

Thu, 17 September 2026
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The movement of 20 trains, including the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express, was affected after farmers squatted on railway tracks at five places in Punjab on Thursday to pressure the state government to hold talks and resolve their demands, including a loan waiver.

The farmers, who staged the protest under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), called off its nearly-six-hour rail blockade after they received an assurance from officials that a meeting between their leaders and agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian will be held to discuss their demands on September 24.

The farmers sat on the railway tracks from 12 noon till 6 pm at Devidaspura in Amritsar, at the Jhakholhari railway crossing in Pathankot, at Dagru in Moga, at Mallanwala in Ferozepur and at Sunam in Sangrur.

The six-hour protest disrupted railway operations, affecting 20 train services.

According to officials, four trains were cancelled, seven diverted, three short-terminated, four short-originated and two rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included the Beas-Tarn Taran DMU (up and down) (74605 and 74606) and Ferozepur Cantonment-Jalandhar City trains (74936 and 74937). -- PTI

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