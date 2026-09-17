Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Protesters release dogs on official's table in Nashik to highlight stray menace

Thu, 17 September 2026
Share:
11:57
image
A group of protesters released stray dogs on the table of a civic official in Maharashtra's Nashik district to highlight the stray dog menace within the jurisdiction of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat, alleging inaction by authorities.

The protest by members of the Yuva Sena (UBT), the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), took place on Wednesday.

Carrying two sacks, a group of Yuva Sena (UBT) members barged into the office of Dheeraj Bhamre, chief officer of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat. As they untied the sacks, stray dogs emerged.

According to the protesters, despite repeated requests, the authorities have not taken any action to control the stray dog menace. The dogs have bitten several citizens and pose an even greater risk to the public, especially children, during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

"If you don't solve the problem in two days, we will bring more people, including women, to protest here," Yuva Sena (UBT) district chief Vikram Randhave told Bhamre.

The chief officer said a tender for addressing the issue had been floated twice. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meet the man who worked 25 yrs without a single day off
LIVE! Meet the man who worked 25 yrs without a single day off

Rejected Dara Singh's remission plea: Odisha tells SC
Rejected Dara Singh's remission plea: Odisha tells SC

The Odisha government has rejected the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons. The Supreme Court has...

SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?
SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

'An instruction came from somebody in Delhi saying, "don't go with the launch".'

'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'
'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'

I had found spending one night at 14,500 feet inside a cottage difficult to get by -- struggling to breathe in the cold, thin, mountain air. Here, our soldiers had fought a ferocious battle at much greater heights in bone-chilling...

'Modi Doesn't Take Decisions In A Day'
'Modi Doesn't Take Decisions In A Day'

'If he settles on something, there are fifty considerations behind it -- the pros and cons, all of it.'