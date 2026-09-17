PIL in SC against UPI charges for commercial transactions above Rs 2,000

14:15

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Union Finance Ministry's September 14 Gazette notification and the September 15 Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework that permits charges on Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.



Filed by advocate Anjan Datta, the plea also challenges the constitutional validity of the amended Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. The Union government, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the UPI and Services Steering Committee have been made respondents in his plea.



The petitioner has argued that the amended provision gives the executive unguided discretion to decide which electronic payment modes would remain protected from charges and up to what transaction value. He has alleged that Parliament has not laid down any policy, formula, ceiling or safeguards to guide the exercise of this power.



The plea contends that the amended Section 10A amounts to excessive delegation of essential legislative functions. It argues that the provision does not prescribe any criteria for selection or exclusion of payment modes, transaction-value differentiation, merchant classification or withdrawal of the protection. -- ANI



