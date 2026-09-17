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NSE's Rs 22,569-cr IPO begins; subscribed 9% so far

Thu, 17 September 2026
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10:46
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The mega Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) opened for subscription on Thursday, with the issue getting subscribed 9 per cent so far on the first day of bidding.

The IPO received bids for 81,99,336 shares against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, as per BSE data till 10:16 am.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 15 per cent, and the portion for retail investors received 12 per cent subscription.

The NSE on Wednesday garnered Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

Additionally, sovereign wealth funds GIC Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Norges Bank, as well as Eastspring and HSBC Global Asset Management also participated in the anchor round.

The offering, which comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024.

The exchange has fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO. It will command a valuation of Rs 4.2 lakh crore to Rs 4.42 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band.

The issue will close on September 21. -- PTI

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