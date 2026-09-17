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NDA security personnel dies after gunshot injury in Pune, probe underway

Thu, 17 September 2026
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A 46-year-old security personnel, posted at the National Defence Academy (NDA), died while undergoing treatment at a military hospital here, five days after sustaining a gunshot injury, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 11, when the jawan was in a guard room at the NDA campus in the Khadakwasla area of the city, a senior police official said.

"The jawan sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately shifted to the Command Hospital in Wanowrie for treatment," the official said.

The injured jawan, identified as R K Singh, who was attached to the Defence Security Corps at the NDA, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, he said.

According to the official, another sentry who was on duty at a tower heard the sound of gunfire, came down and found the injured jawan. He subsequently informed the control room, following which Kumar was taken to the Command Hospital.

"The bullet had entered through his neck and exited from the rear side," the official said.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at Sassoon Hospital and the body was subsequently handed over to Kumar's relatives, he said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident. -- PTI

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