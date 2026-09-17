Myanmar national held with 5.5 kg meth in Mizoram

20:13

A 20-year-old Myanmar national was arrested with 5.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Thursday.



Kamkimsiang, a resident of Bukphir village in Myanmar's Chin state, was arrested from Zote-Bulfek Road during a joint operation by the Excise and Narcotics Department, Assam Rifles and a central intelligence agency on Wednesday, they said.



The team seized 50,500 methamphetamine tablets weighing 5.5 kg from his possession, officials said.



Kamkimsiang was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.



The seizure came a day after narcotics worth Rs 425 crore were seized in neighbouring Assam and Tripura in separate joint operations involving the Assam Rifles, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and local police.



In Assam, narcotics worth Rs 327 crore were seized and a person arrested in Hailakandi district in the state's biggest-ever drug haul on Tuesday night. -- PTI