Modi@76: Bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar

10:13

A massive cleanliness drive was conducted at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday under the 'Seva Sa kalp Abhiyan' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The drive has been organised by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.



Ayodhya District Panchayat President Roli Singh said a cleanliness drive was organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and commemorate 25 years of his dedicated service to the constituency, state and nation.



"Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also commemorates the completion of 25 years of his dedicated service--spanning his work for the constituency, the state, and the nation as a whole," Singh said.



She said that under the leadership of the Mayor, it was decided that a cleanliness drive would be the most fitting tribute to mark the occasion.



Singh said that through the campaign, prayers were offered to Lord Ram for the Prime Minister's long and healthy life so that he may continue to guide the nation towards becoming a 'Vishwa Guru'.



Meanwhile, a bike rally from 'Varanasi to Vadnagar' is being organised on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.



A bike rally will be organised from Varanasi, the Prime Minister's karma-bhumi, to Vadnagar, his birthplace, as part of the campaign aimed at connecting youth across the journey from his workplace to his birthplace.



The mobilisation of youth for the bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar begins on Thursday. The rally will be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.



Banners, posters and visuals symbolising Modi's 25 years of service have been displayed at various locations across Varanasi.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday night.



At 10:30 am on Thursday, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' after offering prayers at the Vishwanath Temple. -- ANI