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'Mirzapur: The Movie' rakes in Rs 200 crore

Thu, 17 September 2026
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'Mirzapur: The Movie' has crossed the Rs 200 crore India nett box office milestone, with trade analyst Taran Adarsh reporting that the film has reached Rs 203 crore in its Hindi version in its second week.

The achievement makes the film the fourth Hindi release to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India in 2026, according to Taran Adarsh.

The box office milestone marks a significant theatrical run for the cinematic adaptation of the Mirzapur crime franchise, which originated as a popular web series.

The film, featuring key franchise characters and performers, has continued its theatrical run after releasing on September 4.

The film recorded a total of Rs 50.45 crore from Friday through Wednesday in its second week, taking its Hindi-version India nett collection to Rs 203 crore. -- ANI

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