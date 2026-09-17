Meloni wishes 'friend' Modi 'health, energy, success'

17:25

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his birthday. On X, Meloni writes, "Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success. Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations."



Russian President Vladimir Putin also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, lauding his "personal contribution" to strengthening the "special" partnership between India and Russia.



Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat's Vadnagar.



President Putin extended birthday greetings to Modi, praising his "great authority on the global stage."



"You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," Putin said in a message published on the Kremlin website.