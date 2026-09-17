Meghalaya on high alert after series of bomb attacks

21:10

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Four back-to-back bomb attacks targeting Meghalaya government and police establishments rocked the state capital, prompting the authorities to tighten security measures, officials said on Thursday.



The incidents were reported from September 16 evening to early Thursday, though the authorities are still clueless about the perpetrators and their motives.



No casualties were reported from any of the attacks.



Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) campus in Laitumkhrah area in the early hours of Thursday, causing a fire on the premises, officials said. Fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.



In another incident, a police booth at Nongmensong was set on fire by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours, officials said.



These two attacks came hours after a petrol bomb was hurled at Lumdiengjri police station on Wednesday night. -- PTI