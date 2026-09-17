Keralam receives 28% less monsoon rain than normal: IMD

22:26

Keralam has received 28 percent less rainfall than normal during the monsoon so far this year, with Wayanad and Idukki recording the highest deficits among the 14 districts, according to IMD data.



The Indian Meteorological Department figures for the period from June 1 to September 17 showed that Keralam received 1,380.3 mm of rainfall against the normal precipitation of 1,908.5 mm during the period, a deficit of 28 percent.



Of the 14 districts, eight recorded deficient rainfall, with Wayanad witnessing the highest shortfall of 54 percent.



Idukki recorded a deficit of 47 percent, followed by Kollam at 36 percent and Alappuzha at 32 percent.



Experts have attributed the rainfall deficit to the El Nino effect, which weakened the monsoon this year.



Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 26 to 29 percent, according to the IMD data.



Six districts-Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram-received normal rainfall, the IMD said. -- PTI