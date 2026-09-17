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Keralam: NCB arrests seven in interstate cocaine trafficking network

Thu, 17 September 2026
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The NCB has arrested seven people, two of them foreign nationals, for their alleged involvement in an interstate cocaine trafficking network operating between Bengaluru and Keralam, officials said on Thursday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau Cochin Zonal Unit seized a total of 33.1 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 16.55 lakh, during an operation named 'Domino', they said.

According to officials, the NCB had been monitoring the activities and links of people deported from the UAE in connection with drug-related offences, based on information about their alleged links to a drug trafficking network operating between Bengaluru and Keralam.

On September 10, the NCB intercepted Gurpreet Singh of Kapurthala in Punjab, Hamdan Ahammed of Beypore (North) in Kozhikode and Aflah P of Arakkinar in Kozhikode at Farook railway station and recovered 8.12 grams of cocaine from their possession, the agency said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the cocaine had been procured from Bengaluru, officials said.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Sidharth Damor, who was intercepted while travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode on September 10. -- PTI

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