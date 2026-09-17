Kejriwal alleges voter-list manipulation in Delhi election: poll body rejects claim

19:28

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that electoral rolls were "massively tampered" with to help the BJP win last year's Delhi assembly elections.



Rejecting his allegations, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the AAP was trying to mislead the public and that no vote was manipulated during the election or the SIR exercise.



Kejriwal, citing a media report, said, "So, this is how Modi ji won Delhi. By massively tampering with the voter lists," and wished him on his birthday.



In a clarification, the Election Commission said the figures and individual cases mentioned related to particular categories and periods of electoral-roll revision.



The poll body said that merely comparing the number of additions in one revision with names not included in a later draft roll did not by itself establish that the deletion or non-inclusion was wrong or mala fide.



AAP's senior leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also alleged that a large number of "fake votes" were created during the last election in Delhi.



Alleging that the poll body created 40-50 fake votes from a single house, Sisodia claimed that after the SIR exercise, these votes were removed. -- PTI