Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kejriwal alleges voter-list manipulation in Delhi election: poll body rejects claim

Thu, 17 September 2026
Share:
19:28
image
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that electoral rolls were "massively tampered" with to help the BJP win last year's Delhi assembly elections.

Rejecting his allegations, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the AAP was trying to mislead the public and that no vote was manipulated during the election or the SIR exercise.

Kejriwal, citing a media report, said, "So, this is how Modi ji won Delhi. By massively tampering with the voter lists," and wished him on his birthday.

In a clarification, the Election Commission said the figures and individual cases mentioned related to particular categories and periods of electoral-roll revision.

The poll body said that merely comparing the number of additions in one revision with names not included in a later draft roll did not by itself establish that the deletion or non-inclusion was wrong or mala fide.

AAP's senior leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also alleged that a large number of "fake votes" were created during the last election in Delhi.

Alleging that the poll body created 40-50 fake votes from a single house, Sisodia claimed that after the SIR exercise, these votes were removed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India vs Afg 3rd T20I Updates: Abhishek smashes 30-ball century
India vs Afg 3rd T20I Updates: Abhishek smashes 30-ball century

LIVE! No fear of spurt in cash payments after UPI tax: Govt
LIVE! No fear of spurt in cash payments after UPI tax: Govt

US embassy conveys Trump's birthday wishes for Modi
US embassy conveys Trump's birthday wishes for Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday was marked by a flurry of greetings from global leaders, including Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, all underscoring...

Uddhav warns of legal action in Disha Salian case
Uddhav warns of legal action in Disha Salian case

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has threatened legal action if the "character assassination" campaign targeting his family over the 2020 Disha Salian death case does not cease. His son, Aaditya Thackeray, also denied any...

With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?
With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, underscoring its role in regional security following an attempted drone attack near the holy city of Mecca....