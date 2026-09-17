HC seeks reply from Centre on PIL against 'abusive' word in NCERT book

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The Patna high court has sought a reply from the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation seeking removal of a "wrong, filthy, abusive word" in an NCERT book.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice Sudhir Singh asked the respondents' counsel to seek instructions in the matter and inform the court of "corrective measures" by the next date of hearing on October 13.



The order was passed on September 15, on the PIL filed by one Somitra Shankar, who had drawn the court's attention to the word in the second line of a poem "chanda mama dur ke" in the "Hindi language book Sarangi part 01".



Alleging that the word had resulted in "outraging the modesty of women in society", the petitioner sought a correction. -- PTI