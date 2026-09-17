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Govt will fulfil all accepted demands of the Maratha community: Fadnavis

Thu, 17 September 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday welcomed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's decision to call off his hunger strike, saying the government has already accepted 12 of his 13 demands and will fulfil each of them.

He was speaking to the media after attending the flag-hoisting ceremony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of 'Hyderabad Muktisangram Din', also known as 'Marathwada Liberation Day'.

Asked about Jarange ending his fast earlier in the day, Fadnavis said, "I am happy that Manoj Jarange called off his hunger strike following our appeal. We have already accepted 12 of his 13 demands. Regarding the remaining demand, we have explained the judicial issues involved."

The CM said the promises made by the government or by the sub-committee on Maratha reservations will be fulfilled.

"The decisions have already been taken, but the administrative issues involved need to be addressed, and we will do so," he said.

The government has always been positive towards the Maratha community, and its doors are always open, he said. "Whether it is me or (Deputy CM) Eknath Shinde, the Maratha community has received the most during our tenure," he said. -- PTI

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