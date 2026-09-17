Four, including two children, crushed to death by truck in MP's Morena

20:15

Two children were among four persons killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday, a police official said.



The incident took place on National Highway 44 near JK Tyre factory under Nurbad police station limits at 4pm, he said.



"The four, including two children, were travelling on a motorcycle from Gwalior when it collided with a garbage collection vehicle parked along the road. The four fell on the road following the collision and were run over by a truck coming from behind," he said.



The official identified the four as Suraj Kushwah (18), Neerja Kushwah (20), Shrikant Kushwah (10), and Rajkumari (8).



Suraj is the brother-in-law of Neerja, while Shrikant and Rajkumari were travelling with them, the official said.



"The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him. A case has been registered. The bodies have been sent for post mortem," Nurabad police station in-charge Saurabh Puri said. -- PTI