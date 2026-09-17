Former Keralam DGP Tomin Thachankary sentenced to 4 years in DA case

19:25

A Vigilance court in Keralam on Thursday sentenced former state DGP Tomin J Thachankary to four years of rigorous imprisonment for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.



"The higher the public office held, greater is the obligation to maintain the highest standards of integrity and probity," the court observed in its order, noting that the convict was a senior IPS officer who had held several responsible positions during his career, including that of DGP, Keralam.



This is the first case in Keralam in which an officer of DGP rank has been sentenced for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, according to reports.



Kottayam Vigilance Court judge K V Rajanish found Thachankary guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The court imposed a fine of Rs 30.84 lakh on the former IPS officer as well.



The court ordered Thachankary to be shifted to Poojapura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram, from where he can approach the Keralam High Court in appeal against the verdict. -- PTI