Cheetah created with diyas in Sheopur district of MP to mark Modi's birthday

23:18

An image of a cheetah was created with lamps on Thursday during the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district which houses Kuno National Park (KNP).



The 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme was organised across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.



The creation of a cheetah with hundreds of lamps was dedicated to the historic achievement of KNP where the relocation of the spotted felines to India began in September 2022, an official said.



It also conveyed the message of wildlife conservation and sensitivity towards nature, he said.



Four years after Project Cheetah was launched by Modi, the population of cheetahs at KNP stands at 52, including 32 born in India.



On September 17, 2022, PM Modi released eight wild cheetahs from Namibia into special enclosures at the park.



While 49 cheetahs are in Kuno National Park, three are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, both in Madhya Pradesh. -- PTI