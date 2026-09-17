CBFC warns against Umar Khalid documentary screening at IIIT-H

22:36

Jailed activist Umar Khalid/File image

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday flagged the proposed screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad, saying public exhibition of an uncertified film would violate the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption had been obtained.



The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), however, distanced itself from the proposed screening. It said neither the institute nor any of its recognised students' bodies had organised or hosted any screening of a film uncertified by the CBFC.



The documentary, Prisoner No. 626710 is Present, directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, was proposed to be screened by a group of students at the institute's KRB Auditorium at 8 pm on Friday. Sources said the students have now decided to cancel the screening.



"Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act," the CBFC posted on X. -- PTI