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CBFC warns against Umar Khalid documentary screening at IIIT-H

Thu, 17 September 2026
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22:36
Jailed activist Umar Khalid/File image
Jailed activist Umar Khalid/File image
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday flagged the proposed screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad, saying public exhibition of an uncertified film would violate the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption had been obtained.

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), however, distanced itself from the proposed screening. It said neither the institute nor any of its recognised students' bodies had organised or hosted any screening of a film uncertified by the CBFC.

The documentary, Prisoner No. 626710 is Present, directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, was proposed to be screened by a group of students at the institute's KRB Auditorium at 8 pm on Friday. Sources said the students have now decided to cancel the screening.

"Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act," the CBFC posted on X. -- PTI

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