Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru: Man throws acid on wife, attacks with machete

Thu, 17 September 2026
Share:
13:18
image
A man allegedly threw floor cleaner acid at his 26-year-old wife and attacked her with a machete multiple times near J P Nagar here, police said on Thursday.

The condition of the woman, who reportedly hails from West Bengal and worked as a nurse at a private clinic here, is said to be critical and she is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a hospital, police sources said.

According to them, the incident happened around 9.15 am when the woman came out of the clinic at J P Nagar third phase for breakfast.

The man allegedly threw floor cleaner acid at her and chased her. He caught her near the basement entrance and attacked her with a machete.

Traffic Police personnel nearby on getting to know about the incident rushed to the spot and took the man to custody. Police are questioning him.

In a purported video of the alleged incident, a man wearing a helmet can be seen attacking the woman multiple times with what appears like a machete. Some people gathered at the scene are seen recording the incident on their mobile phones while a couple of them try to intervene and stop the attack.

People probably feared the man attacking them with the machete and hesitated to go near to rescue the woman immediately, police sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman gang-raped by 6 men, confined at multiple places
LIVE! Woman gang-raped by 6 men, confined at multiple places

Will take steps to...: India reacts to US sanctions bill
Will take steps to...: India reacts to US sanctions bill

India has stated its commitment to protecting its economic interests and ensuring energy security after the US House of Representatives passed a bill allowing the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries,...

Pahalgam attack: Warrant against Pak-based terrorist
Pahalgam attack: Warrant against Pak-based terrorist

A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah, a key figure linked to several major terror attacks, including the 2025 Pahalgam massacre. The warrant...

SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?
SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

'An instruction came from somebody in Delhi saying, "don't go with the launch".'

Rejected Dara Singh's remission plea: Odisha tells SC
Rejected Dara Singh's remission plea: Odisha tells SC

The Odisha government has rejected the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons. The Supreme Court has...