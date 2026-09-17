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AI brings benefits but risks too; regulation has a role: IT minister Vaishnaw

Thu, 17 September 2026
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The government is working with industry to find the right regulatory approach to keep artificial intelligence safe and protect citizens online, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, asserting that AI's complex user-safety dimension makes regulation necessary even as the technology brings significant benefits.

The advent of any new technology brings many benefits, but also carries several risks, he pointed out.

"Whenever a new technology comes, that new technology brings many positives, but it also carries several risks. That is why regulation always plays a role in every new technology. And that regulation is primarily about user safety," Vaishnaw said on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026.

In the case of AI, the user safety dimension is very large, Vaishnaw said, describing AI safety as a very complex issue.

"In the case of AI, that user-safety dimension is very big because, unlike physical technologies, for example, nuclear, which is a very physical technology, there the imagination of how to be safe is much easier compared to the imagination of how to keep AI safe... that is why it is a very complex thing," he said. -- PTI

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