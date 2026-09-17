2 terrorists killed in Udhampur, encounter underway

09:47

Two terrorists have been killed in ongoing operation in J-K's Udhampur, the Indian Army said on Thursday.





Giving information about the operation, the White Knight Corps said, "In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep, two terrorists were neutralised in Brattal, Udhampur. The operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance operations continuing in the area."



The encounter broke out in Majalta area of Udhampur late last evening after security forces launched a search operation noticing suspicious movement in the area, the J-K police said.





More details awaited. -- PTI