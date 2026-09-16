Why did driver hit Sia if he had to go to washroom: Father

10:44

Sia's father says she is still in a lot of pain

Gurugram's Golf Course road hit-and-run case: On accused Kalyan Bainsla's reported statement, the father of the victim, biker Sia says, "If he was feeling the urge to use the washroom, he could have slowed down or stopped his car... Yesterday, we went to a court, where Sia gave her statement under Section 164 before the judge. After that, she was sent to the local hospital for a medical examination...



"Sia was also in a lot of pain last night. After an injury, you often discover later where you have actually been hurt, such as hidden bruises, and she had quite a few of those. Soon, she will go to a hospital here in Delhi for X-rays, MRIs, and whatever treatment she needs."



Pushing back against allegations of deliberate vehicular assault and harassment, Naveen Bainsla, the advocate representing accused driver Kalyan Bainsla in the Gurugram Golf Course road crash case, on Tuesday claimed that the incident was not a hit-and-run, but a case of mutual negligence resulting from overspeeding and racing.



Speaking to ANI, the advocate refuted claims of intentional ramming, alleging that a group of 20 to 30 motorcyclists was performing stunts on the road and provoking other vehicles to race.



"This is not a hit-and-run case; it is a matter of negligence. It happened purely due to overspeeding and reckless behavior--they were racing against each other. There was a large group of bikers--about 20-30 riders. Instead of following road rules, they were speeding and performing stunts. They were taunting and harassing other vehicles, provoking them to race or overtake," Advocate Naveen Bainsla said.



He contended that the collision occurred as both the car and the two-wheelers were travelling at high speeds, resulting in a loss of vehicular control.