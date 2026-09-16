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US raises Saudi Arabia travel risk to 'Level 3'; Yemen border remains at 'Level 4'

Wed, 16 September 2026
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The United States has placed Saudi Arabia under a Level 3 "Reconsider travel" advisory and issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for the Yemen border, citing risks from Iranian drone and missile "attacks", armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws concerning social media activity.

The development comes as the Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis in the south of the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, popularly known as Mecca.

The US State Department, in its travel advisory issued on Tuesday (local time), said, "Reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity." It added that some areas of the region have increased risk.

According to the advisory, following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, 2026, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile "attacks" from Iran. The US claimed that Iran has launched missile and drone strikes into Saudi Arabia, targeting cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic and energy facilities. -- ANI

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