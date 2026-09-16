Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US House ends debate on Russia sanctions bill; set for vote

Wed, 16 September 2026
Share:
21:52
File image/Aaron Schwartz/Reuters
File image/Aaron Schwartz/Reuters
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday concluded discussion on the bill that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its trading partners in oil and gas, including India and China.

Piloting the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, argued that passing the bill would put maximum pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring him to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.

Opposing the bill, Congressman Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York, questioned the rationale for handing over more power to the President to impose sweeping tariffs.

The bill is expected to be put to a vote later Wednesday.

"The President calls himself the 'Tariff Man'... why should we hand over this tariff man more authority," Meeks said.

"It does not give what Ukraine needs at this moment. They need to have the munitions to protect themselves and continue to do what they are doing to preserve their country and democracy," Meeks said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US House ends debate on Russia sanctions bill; set for vote
LIVE! US House ends debate on Russia sanctions bill; set for vote

No Hardik, Pant for West Indies ODIs; Auqib Nabi included
No Hardik, Pant for West Indies ODIs; Auqib Nabi included

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were not picked in Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, while Ruturaj Gaikwad made a return to the one-day team.

PIL in SC against 0.4% MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2k
PIL in SC against 0.4% MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2k

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to impose a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI person-to-merchant transactions exceeding Rs 2,000. The plea argues that the...

Pakistan navy ship damaged after ramming into Indian warship
Pakistan navy ship damaged after ramming into Indian warship

India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with Pakistan over an 'unacceptable' naval collision in international waters, citing a breach of a 1991 bilateral agreement on military conduct after a Pakistani Navy vessel collided with an...

Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim back in jail furlough
Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim back in jail furlough

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has returned to Sunaria jail in Rohtak after his 21-day furlough concluded. This marks his 17th temporary release since his 2017 conviction for rape. Singh, who is serving a 20-year...