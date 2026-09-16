US House ends debate on Russia sanctions bill; set for vote

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File image/Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday concluded discussion on the bill that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its trading partners in oil and gas, including India and China.



Piloting the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, argued that passing the bill would put maximum pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring him to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.



Opposing the bill, Congressman Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York, questioned the rationale for handing over more power to the President to impose sweeping tariffs.



The bill is expected to be put to a vote later Wednesday.



"The President calls himself the 'Tariff Man'... why should we hand over this tariff man more authority," Meeks said.



"It does not give what Ukraine needs at this moment. They need to have the munitions to protect themselves and continue to do what they are doing to preserve their country and democracy," Meeks said. -- PTI