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UP: Revenue official booked for sending false report to HC

Wed, 16 September 2026
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An FIR has been registered against a revenue official for allegedly submitting a false report to the Allahabad high court in connection with a petition concerning alleged encroachment on government land, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional superintendent of police (East) Alok Kumar said the case was registered late Tuesday night against Lekhpal (accountant) Ram Singh of the Shrikant Ka Purwa-Sarai Sagar area.

Ashok Mishra, a resident of the village under Sadar tehsil, had filed a petition before the high court alleging illegal occupation of government land.

The court had sought a report and response from the district administration on the matter.

Following the court's direction, Ram Singh was asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. His report was sent to the High Court on August 13.

The court expressed displeasure over the report and ordered a fresh inquiry, Kumar said. -- PTI

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