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U'khand: Quota certificates under lens after 5 booked for securing MBBS admissions

Wed, 16 September 2026
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After five individuals, including four students, were booked in Uttarakhand for allegedly securing MBBS admission through fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, the entire process of issuing and verifying such documents has come under scrutiny.

According to the Medical Education Department, the certificates of five candidates applying under the freedom fighter dependent quota were found to be suspicious. After verification by the district magistrates of the respective districts, these certificates were confirmed to be fake, and the admissions granted based on them were cancelled.

Senior journalist and social activist Pradeep Bahuguna, who claims to have exposed this issue, asserts that the matter is not limited to freedom fighter dependent certificates alone, and raised concerns over the domicile certificates as well.

The administration has constituted a committee, headed by the Dehradun chief development officer (CDO), to investigate these allegations.

Medical Education Director Ashutosh Sayana stated that during the NEET-UG counselling process in Uttarakhand, doubts were raised regarding documents related to five seats under the freedom fighter dependent quota. -- PTI

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