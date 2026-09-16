Two more die in Karnataka refrigerator blast, toll rises to six

23:56

Two more people, who suffered severe burn injuries after a refrigerator allegedly exploded at their house Belagavi in Karnataka recently, died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the tragedy to six, the police said.



The father and son had sustained serious burn injuries in the blast and were undergoing treatment, but succumbed to their injuries despite medical efforts.



Four other members of the family had died after being trapped in the blaze.



Their last rites were performed, police said.



According to police, preliminary information revealed that the fire reportedly broke out after the refrigerator exploded inside the house. The flames quickly spread throughout the premises, trapping the occupants inside.



The victims were unable to escape, resulting in the tragic incident. -- PTI