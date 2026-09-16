Tour may be cancelled, says unwell Jarange

11:58

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on his way to Mumbai, said on Wednesday that his tour might be cancelled due to health issues arising from long hours of travel and his ongoing hunger strike.



Jarange reached Patoda in Maharashtra's Beed district around 11 am, nearly 14 hours after setting out from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, where he launched his fresh round of agitation. He later addressed a gathering there.



The activist said he was facing a severe burning sensation in the stomach and feet.



"If I take treatment, the government becomes completely carefree. If I stop treatment, they become tense. This tour to Mumbai is taking a toll on my health. I can continue if I'm fine, but such long travel is not good amid a hunger strike. The tour can also be cancelled if there is no option," he said.



Mumbai police earlier denied permission to Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 18 days demanding OBC quota for Maratha community members with Kunbi caste genealogies, to take the protest to Azad Maidan, citing law and order concerns during the ongoing Ganesh festival.



Undeterred by the denial, Jarange on Tuesday set out for the Maharashtra capital in a convoy of cars, drawing hundreds of villagers en route who extended their support.



"Reservation is more important than the tour, which seems impossible because of the burning sensation in my stomach and feet," he told the crowd in Patoda on Wednesday.



Jarange also appealed to his supporters to let him go to Mumbai alone.



"No vehicle should follow me from Patoda. I will change my route and go to Mumbai. I will only keep the police informed. Please let me go alone. If I am not allowed to enter Mumbai, then you all can come," he said.



Hinting that the government won't tolerate any intimidating tactics, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said on Tuesday that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the police. He also questioned the timing of the agitation during the Ganesh festival. -- PTI