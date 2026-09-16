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TMC MP Mahua Moitra claims eggs thrown at her by 'BJP supporters'

Wed, 16 September 2026
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TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday claimed that eggs were hurled at her by protesting BJP workers during a visit to Natna area in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The demonstrators also waved black flags at Moitra and raised "go back" slogans, triggering tension in the area.

Moitra, a two-term MP from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, had gone to Natna to attend a meeting after informing the police, according to a video message posted by her on X.

"All of a sudden, BJP workers came here and pelted eggs at me," she claimed.

Moitra alleged that the protesters raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans while throwing eggs at her.

Broken eggshells could be seen on her face in the video posted by the TMC MP.

The latest incident comes days after Moitra faced a BJP protest in Nadia's Chapra area, where demonstrators had waved black flags and raised similar slogans as she left a party meeting. -- PTI

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