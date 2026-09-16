Sensex climbs nearly 333 pts

16:18

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday on value buying after falling sharply in the previous session, with bank stocks driving the rally in equities.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 332.63 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 74,336.45. During the day, it jumped 502.04 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 74,505.86.



The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 99 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,217.60.



Among the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were among the major winners.



Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.