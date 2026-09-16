Rupee loses 7 paise to settle at 95.95 against US dollar

19:05

The rupee stayed weak for the seventh consecutive session, declining 7 paise to 95.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback overseas and foreign fund outflows.



Forex traders said the rupee's slide was capped by positive domestic equity markets, even as crude oil prices remained elevated amid escalating US-Iran conflict.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.89 and moved in the range of 95.85 to 95.98 against the greenback. The unit finally settled 7 paise lower at 95.95 (provisional) against the American currency.



The local unit ended 34 paise lower at 95.88 against the American currency on Tuesday, after weakening by 113 paise, or more than 1 percent, in the preceding five sessions since the closing level of 94.43 on September 4. -- PTI